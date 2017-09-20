Cristiano Ronaldo Grabs Dinner with Pregnant Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo look super cool as he leaves dinner at Amazonico Restaurant on Tuesday night (September 190 in Madrid, Spain.

The 32-year-old Real Madrid soccer player was joined for dinner by his pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez who went sexy in a pink, silk outfit and sky-high heels.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cristiano Ronaldo

The day before, Cristiano showed off his super ripped abs as he launched his new 2017 CR7 Underwear collection.

Cristiano was also recently named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year for the second year in a row!