Top Stories
Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2017? Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2017? Winner Revealed!

Darci Lynne Farmer Performs with Ventriloquist Terry Fator on 'AGT' Finale! (Video)

Darci Lynne Farmer Performs with Ventriloquist Terry Fator on 'AGT' Finale! (Video)

Who Won 'Big Brother' 2017? Season 19 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'Big Brother' 2017? Season 19 Winner Revealed!

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 9:48 pm

Darci Lynne Farmer Performs with Ventriloquist Terry Fator on 'AGT' Finale! (Video)

Darci Lynne Farmer Performs with Ventriloquist Terry Fator on 'AGT' Finale! (Video)

One of the biggest highlights on the America’s Got Talent finale was when 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer got the chance to perform with her idol, Terry Fator!

The duo performed the Annie Get Your Gun song “Anything You Can Do” during the live show on Wednesday (September 20) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Terry won the second season of America’s Got Talent over a decade ago and he has gone on to become one of the most successful performers in Las Vegas.

In 2008, Terry signed a huge $100 million five-year contract with The Mirage hotel in Vegas. We can see Darci Lynne having similar success one day!


Darci Lynne and Terry Fator Deliver An Unbelievable Performance
Just Jared on Facebook
darci lynne farmer terry fator americas got talent 01
darci lynne farmer terry fator americas got talent 02
darci lynne farmer terry fator americas got talent 03
darci lynne farmer terry fator americas got talent 04

Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Darci Lynne Farmer, Terry Fator

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • New mom Serena Williams pens heartfelt letter to her mom - TMZ
  • An original Dance Moms teen will not be returning next season - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes takes on new drama in RHOA season 10 trailer - TooFab
  • President Trump is slamming the Emmys - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal is celebrating a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr