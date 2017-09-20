Darci Lynne Farmer Performs with Ventriloquist Terry Fator on 'AGT' Finale! (Video)

One of the biggest highlights on the America’s Got Talent finale was when 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer got the chance to perform with her idol, Terry Fator!

The duo performed the Annie Get Your Gun song “Anything You Can Do” during the live show on Wednesday (September 20) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Terry won the second season of America’s Got Talent over a decade ago and he has gone on to become one of the most successful performers in Las Vegas.

In 2008, Terry signed a huge $100 million five-year contract with The Mirage hotel in Vegas. We can see Darci Lynne having similar success one day!



Darci Lynne and Terry Fator Deliver An Unbelievable Performance