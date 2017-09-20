Demi Lovato Lip Syncs Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon just had a hilarious conversation – thanks to some well timed lip syncing!

The 25-year-old singer was the latest Tonight Show guest to take part in Jimmy‘s hilarious “Lip Sync Conversation” segment.

In the video, not only did Demi give a nod to friend Selena Gomez by singing “It Ain’t Me” but she also sang along to songs by Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes!

We loved seeing Demi‘s hilarious personality in the segment!

Check out the entire video below…