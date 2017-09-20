Top Stories
Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October!

Emma Stone Had a Funny Photo Fail in Picture with Hillary Clinton!

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 9:29 pm

Derek Hough Joins Light Balance for Dance Performance on 'AGT' Finale! (Video)

Derek Hough takes off his mask to reveal himself as a surprise member of Light Balance during a performance on the America’s Got Talent finale on Wednesday (September 20) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 32-year-old dancer, who is a judge on World of Dance, wore one of the dance crew’s light-up costumes while performing on stage.

Also part of the performance was the acrobatic dance group Diavolo.

Derek once again is not a part of Dancing With the Stars this year, but you can expect to see him back on World of Dance for season two!


Derek Hough Joins Light Balance For An Epic Performance

Click inside to watch Diavolo’s performance…


Diavolo Bring Their Incredible Talents to AGT
