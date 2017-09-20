Elsa Pataky Goes Sheer for Women'Secret New Campaign Launch in Madrid!

Elsa Pataky shows off some skin in a sheer burgundy top while attending the launch of the new campaign of Women’Secret held on Wednesday (September 20) in Madrid, Spain.

The 41-year-old actress, who has been the longtime ambassador for the brand, is set to debut a brand new campaign video in November.

Last month, Elsa‘s hubby Chris Hemsworth casually showed off his bulging biceps while lounging in the water with her over his birthday weekend in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

