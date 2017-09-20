Top Stories
AGT's Evie Clair Sang at Her Dad's Funeral Last Week

AGT's Evie Clair Sang at Her Dad's Funeral Last Week

Halle Berry Makes It Instagram Official with Alex Da Kid!

Halle Berry Makes It Instagram Official with Alex Da Kid!

Rachel Bilson &amp; Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 1:45 am

Emily Ratajkowski Releases Her New Bag Design with The Kooples!

Emily Ratajkowski Releases Her New Bag Design with The Kooples!

Emily Ratajkowski looks stunning in The Kooples new Fall-Winter 2017 Campaign!

The 26-year-old actress and model wore very little makeup as she poses in the streets of London in the Parisian brand’s new campaign.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

Emily teamed up with the brand to co-design the new Emily by The Kooples bag.

“Through slogans such as ‘One Love, One Jacket’ or ‘Just Keep My Bag’ engraved on the Emily by The Kooples bag mirror, these images evoke a new definition of love and The Kooples’ spirit as it unfolds to tell new stories in the future,” The Kooples said about the new bag.
Just Jared on Facebook
emily ratajkowski stars in the kooples new campaign 01
emily ratajkowski stars in the kooples new campaign 02
emily ratajkowski stars in the kooples new campaign 03

Photos: The Kooples
Posted to: Emily Ratajkowski, Fashion

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • There's now more information about the woman in the Kevin Hart extortion video - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is spilling on his prep for DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Ellen Degeneres crashed Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas show - TooFab
  • Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of a new film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is taking the best friend challenge with Jimmy Fallon - Just Jared Jr