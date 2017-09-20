Emily Ratajkowski Releases Her New Bag Design with The Kooples!

Emily Ratajkowski looks stunning in The Kooples new Fall-Winter 2017 Campaign!

The 26-year-old actress and model wore very little makeup as she poses in the streets of London in the Parisian brand’s new campaign.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

Emily teamed up with the brand to co-design the new Emily by The Kooples bag.

“Through slogans such as ‘One Love, One Jacket’ or ‘Just Keep My Bag’ engraved on the Emily by The Kooples bag mirror, these images evoke a new definition of love and The Kooples’ spirit as it unfolds to tell new stories in the future,” The Kooples said about the new bag.