Emma Roberts & Kelly Rowland Slay at Chloe x Moca Dinner

Emma Roberts looked oh-so-stylish at the Chloe x MOCA Dinner!

The 26-year-old American Horror Story actress stepped out for the event held at MOCA Grand Avenue on Tuesday (September 19) in Los Angeles.

She wore a colorful mini dress featuring a black top with a textured floral design and white collar, and a black, orange and white printed skirt.

Emma completed her look with black and gold shoes and an olive and gold circular purse.

She was joined by Kelly Rowland, who went for a lacy black ensemble featuring a floral blouse, loose capri bottoms, and ruffles.

Kelly paired her outfit with trendy black heels, a light yellow bag, and gold accessories, styling her hair into a side braid.

Blogger Aimee Song made a fashionable appearance as well.

The night included a private tour of the Anna Maria Maiolino exhibit.

FYI: Emma, Kelly, and Amy are all wearing Chloe.