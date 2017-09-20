Top Stories
Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October!

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October!

Emma Stone Had a Funny Photo Fail in Picture with Hillary Clinton!

Emma Stone Had a Funny Photo Fail in Picture with Hillary Clinton!

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 8:24 pm

Emma Roberts & Kelly Rowland Slay at Chloe x Moca Dinner

Emma Roberts & Kelly Rowland Slay at Chloe x Moca Dinner

Emma Roberts looked oh-so-stylish at the Chloe x MOCA Dinner!

The 26-year-old American Horror Story actress stepped out for the event held at MOCA Grand Avenue on Tuesday (September 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts

She wore a colorful mini dress featuring a black top with a textured floral design and white collar, and a black, orange and white printed skirt.

Emma completed her look with black and gold shoes and an olive and gold circular purse.

She was joined by Kelly Rowland, who went for a lacy black ensemble featuring a floral blouse, loose capri bottoms, and ruffles.

Kelly paired her outfit with trendy black heels, a light yellow bag, and gold accessories, styling her hair into a side braid.

Blogger Aimee Song made a fashionable appearance as well.

The night included a private tour of the Anna Maria Maiolino exhibit.

FYI: Emma, Kelly, and Amy are all wearing Chloe.
Just Jared on Facebook
emma roberts and kelly rowland slay at chloe x moca dinner 01
emma roberts and kelly rowland slay at chloe x moca dinner 02
emma roberts and kelly rowland slay at chloe x moca dinner 03
emma roberts and kelly rowland slay at chloe x moca dinner 04
emma roberts and kelly rowland slay at chloe x moca dinner 05
emma roberts and kelly rowland slay at chloe x moca dinner 06
emma roberts and kelly rowland slay at chloe x moca dinner 07
emma roberts and kelly rowland slay at chloe x moca dinner 08
emma roberts and kelly rowland slay at chloe x moca dinner 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aimee Song, Emma Roberts, Kelly Rowland

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • New mom Serena Williams pens heartfelt letter to her mom - TMZ
  • An original Dance Moms teen will not be returning next season - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes takes on new drama in RHOA season 10 trailer - TooFab
  • President Trump is slamming the Emmys - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal is celebrating a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr