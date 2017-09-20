Emma Stone Had a Photo Fail in Picture with Hillary Clinton!

Top Stories
Wed, 20 September 2017 at 1:53 pm

Emma Stone and Hillary Clinton both made appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and took a photo together backstage!

However, Emma showed the photo to the crowd and there’s a bit of a fun fail in the pic – Emma looks like she’s not wearing any clothes.

In the photo, the former Secretary of State and Emma were holding up shirts with Billie Jean King‘s face on the front, but since Emma was wearing a strapless dress, it appeared as if she was not wearing anything at all.

You can watch Emma discuss the moment in the video below, and see photos of Hillary Clinton in the gallery.
Photos: CBS
