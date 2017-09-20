Emma Stone Talks Lifelong Struggle with Anxiety on 'The Late Show' - Watch Here!

Emma Stone made an appearance on Tuesday evening’s (September 19) episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and opened up about how improv and acting has helped her overcome her longtime struggles with anxiety.

“I was a very, very, very anxious child and I had a lot of panic attacks,” the 28-year-old Battle of the Sexes star told host Stephen. “I benefitted in a big way from therapy. I started at 7.”

“[Acting] helped me so much, improv helped me so much,” Emma added. “I mean, I still have anxiety to this day, not panic attacks — knock on wood.”

Emma also opens up about spending quality time with tennis star Billie Jean King, who she plays in Battle of the Sexes – Watch the interview below!



