Wed, 20 September 2017 at 9:10 am

Fergie Breaks Silence on Josh Duhamel Split & Why They Decided to Announce the News

Fergie Breaks Silence on Josh Duhamel Split & Why They Decided to Announce the News

Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced that they had separated earlier this year after being married for 8 years, and she’s speaking out about the decision to announce the split.

“Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions,” the 42-year-old entertainer told People about having to keep the news a secret. “We’re great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird…there’s no perfect time so we just decided to do it.”

When asked if they announced the news to she could promote her album Double Dutchess without lots of relationship questions, she responded, “I don’t know, you can ask him, but it was just getting a little weird to laugh through the first date questions.”

A source said about their split, “They have been leading separate lives for a long time. She wants to be out on the road doing her thing, while he is more chill. They clashed for a long time before they did anything about it.”
Photos: Getty

  • TaraTeller

    we’re best friends and love each other so much. LOL. you’re getting divorced because you can’t stand each other. celebs say the stupidest shit when they break up.

  • Danae

    It’s not like “he’s more chill”. She just wanted to have her old life back and treated him like a nanny.