George Clooney Opens Up About Life With Twins: 'I Cry More Than They Do!'

George Clooney is all about family right now!

The 56-year-old actor was spotted stopping by a private residence on Tuesday (September 19) in Toluca Lake, Calif.

When George was at the Toronto Film Fest earlier this month, he was eager to get back home to wife Amal and their twins Alexander and Ella.

“They’re back in L.A. right now, and their mom sent these pictures this morning…He’s twice the size she is. He’s a moose and she’s just this little tiny beautiful thing,” George told the Daily Mail.

He added, “I cry more than they do. I cry four times a day right now, because I’m so tired…All they want to do is eat, so I have nothing to give them except a bottle once in a while and they’re happy about that, but it’s mostly Amal for them at the moment. I don’t even really understand what’s going on.”