Darci Lynne Farmer & Her Two Puppets Sing a Beatles Song for 'AGT' Finals! (Video)

Katy Perry Launches 'Witness Tour' - See Set List & Photos!

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 10:30 am

Gerard Butler Signs Some Autographs for His Fans

Gerard Butler Signs Some Autographs for His Fans

Gerard Butler made some time for his fans at the airport.

The 47-year-old actor was seen walking through LAX Airport on Tuesday afternoon (September 19) in Los Angeles and stopped to sign some autographs for his fans while heading through the terminal.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gerard Butler

Last week, Gerard was spotted strolling on the beach with his on-again girlfriend Morgan Brown after rumors spread that they had split this summer.

See all the new photos of Gerard Butler in the gallery…
gerard butler lax airport arrival 01
gerard butler lax airport arrival 02
gerard butler lax airport arrival 03
gerard butler lax airport arrival 04
gerard butler lax airport arrival 05

Photos: Backgrid
