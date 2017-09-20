Gerard Butler Signs Some Autographs for His Fans

Gerard Butler made some time for his fans at the airport.

The 47-year-old actor was seen walking through LAX Airport on Tuesday afternoon (September 19) in Los Angeles and stopped to sign some autographs for his fans while heading through the terminal.

Last week, Gerard was spotted strolling on the beach with his on-again girlfriend Morgan Brown after rumors spread that they had split this summer.

