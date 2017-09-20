'Get Out' Director Jordan Peele Is Developing a TV Show About Nazi Hunters

Top Stories
Wed, 20 September 2017 at 9:39 pm

Jordan Peele is preparing to bring a new story to television!

The Get Out director and writer is set to executive produce a drama called The Hunt, according to THR.

The show, which is based on true events, follows a group of Nazi hunters in 1970s America as they set out for revenge and justice.

David Weil is set to pen the script and executive produce alongside Jordan.

There is no network officially attached to the project just yet, but insiders suggest that there are already several bidders.

Jordan‘s critically hailed Get Out has grossed over $252 million worldwide to date.
