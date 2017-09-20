Top Stories
Wed, 20 September 2017 at 9:43 pm

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, & Hailey Baldwin Dazzle at Alberta Ferretti Show

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, & Hailey Baldwin Dazzle at Alberta Ferretti Show

Gigi Hadid strutted her stuff at the Alberta Ferretti fashion show!

The 22-year-old model hit the runway during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on Wednesday (September 20) in Milan, Italy.

She rocked a metallic lilac shirt – partly unbuttoned and tied in a knot – with shimmery light green pants.

Her sister Bella Hadid also dazzled in a light green ensemble featuring a halter neckline, as well as strappy heels.

Hailey Baldwin turned heads in a a silvery blue mini dress.

They were joined by their fellow models Alessandra Ambrosio, Taylor Hill, Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt, Joan Smalls, Barbara Palvin, Elsa Hosk, Vittoria Ceretti, Hailey Clauson, Hannah Ferguson, Izabel Goulart, Shanina Shaik, and more.

The group also changed into a second look that showed off the brand’s swimsuit collection.

30+ pictures inside of Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, and more on the runway and backstage…

Photos: Getty, Alberta Ferretti
Posted to: Alessandra Ambrosio, Barbara Palvin, Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Hailey Clauson, Hannah Ferguson, Izabel Goulart, Joan Smalls, Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt, Shanina Shaik, Taylor Hill, Vittoria Ceretti

