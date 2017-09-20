Gigi Hadid Leaves London, Lands in Milan for Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid is Fashion Week hopping!

The 22-year-old model kept it comfy and trendy while leaving her hotel on Wednesday (September 20) in London, England.

She rocked a grey sweatsuit, denim jacket, heeled white boots, and purple shades, wearing her hair in loose curls.

She was joined by her sister Bella Hadid, also looking trendy in a black velvet tracksuit with red and blue designs. She completed her look with a baseball cap featuring the word “Off,” orange sunglasses, and a green bag.

Their mom Yolanda accompanied them as well.

Later that day, Gigi was seen out and about – minus the denim jacket – in Milan, Italy, during Milan Fashion Week.

The night before, Gigi, Bella, and their brother Anwar all walked the runway while debuting Gigi‘s new TOMMYNOW collection as part of London Fashion Week.

10+ pictures inside of Gigi and Bella Hadid leaving their hotel…