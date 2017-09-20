Top Stories
Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October!

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October!

Emma Stone Had a Funny Photo Fail in Picture with Hillary Clinton!

Emma Stone Had a Funny Photo Fail in Picture with Hillary Clinton!

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 7:29 pm

Gigi Hadid Leaves London, Lands in Milan for Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid Leaves London, Lands in Milan for Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid is Fashion Week hopping!

The 22-year-old model kept it comfy and trendy while leaving her hotel on Wednesday (September 20) in London, England.

She rocked a grey sweatsuit, denim jacket, heeled white boots, and purple shades, wearing her hair in loose curls.

She was joined by her sister Bella Hadid, also looking trendy in a black velvet tracksuit with red and blue designs. She completed her look with a baseball cap featuring the word “Off,” orange sunglasses, and a green bag.

Their mom Yolanda accompanied them as well.

Later that day, Gigi was seen out and about – minus the denim jacket – in Milan, Italy, during Milan Fashion Week.

The night before, Gigi, Bella, and their brother Anwar all walked the runway while debuting Gigi‘s new TOMMYNOW collection as part of London Fashion Week.

10+ pictures inside of Gigi and Bella Hadid leaving their hotel…

Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid leaves london gears up for milan fashion week 01
gigi hadid leaves london gears up for milan fashion week 02
gigi hadid leaves london gears up for milan fashion week 03
gigi hadid leaves london gears up for milan fashion week 04
gigi hadid leaves london gears up for milan fashion week 05
gigi hadid leaves london gears up for milan fashion week 06
gigi hadid leaves london gears up for milan fashion week 07
gigi hadid leaves london gears up for milan fashion week 08
gigi hadid leaves london gears up for milan fashion week 09
gigi hadid leaves london gears up for milan fashion week 10
gigi hadid leaves london gears up for milan fashion week 11
gigi hadid leaves london gears up for milan fashion week 12
gigi hadid leaves london gears up for milan fashion week 13
gigi hadid leaves london gears up for milan fashion week 14

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Yolanda Foster

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • New mom Serena Williams pens heartfelt letter to her mom - TMZ
  • An original Dance Moms teen will not be returning next season - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes takes on new drama in RHOA season 10 trailer - TooFab
  • President Trump is slamming the Emmys - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal is celebrating a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr