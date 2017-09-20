Top Stories
Wed, 20 September 2017 at 3:57 pm

Gisele Bundchen Gets a Peaceful Start to Her Day on the Beach

Gisele Bundchen took some time for a sunrise meditation!

The 37-year-old model and a gal pal were spotted on the beach on Sunday morning (September 17) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Gisele could be seen closing her eyes, soaking up the sun and outstretching her arms into the sky.

Looks like an incredibly peaceful way to start the day!

A few days earlier, Gisele took to her Instagram to share an empowering message.

“Together we are stronger. Together we can change our story. Together we can change the world. Open your heart. Feel the love expanding within you, because it is only through LOVE that we will transform our world,” Gisele wrote.

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

