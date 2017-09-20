Hailey Baldwin & Cara Delevingne Celebrate 'Love' With Miu Miu

Hailey Baldwin and Cara Delevingne got galactic for the Love magazine x Miu Miu party!

The 20-year-old model and 25-year-old actress stepped out at the London Fashion Week event on Monday night (September 18) at Loulou’s in London.

The duo was joined by Cameron Dallas, Charli XCX, Rita Ora, Lewis Hamilton, Poppy Delevingne and Alexa Chung.

The event, which had a galactic disco theme, was also attended by Doutzen Kroes, Jourdan Dunn, Georgia Fowler, Joan Smalls, Georgia May Jagger, Neymar, Lottie Moss, Sara Sampaio and Winnie Harlow.

15+ pictures inside from the Love magazine x Miu Miu party…

