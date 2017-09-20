Top Stories
AGT's Evie Clair Sang at Her Dad's Funeral Last Week

Halle Berry Makes It Instagram Official with Alex Da Kid!

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 12:08 am

Halle Berry Makes First Appearance with Boyfriend Alex Da Kid!

Halle Berry shares a cute moment with her new boyfriend Alex Da Kid while attending the Love Magazine x Miu Miu party held during London Fashion Week on Monday (September 19) in London, England.

Just hours later, the 51-year-old actress took to her social media to make her relationship Instagram official.

Halle posted a sweet photo of her and Alex and said that he is her “balance.”

Halle split from her ex-husband Olivier Martinez back in October 2015 and they finalized their divorce in December 2016. This is her first public relationship since then.
