Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October!

Emma Stone Had a Funny Photo Fail in Picture with Hillary Clinton!

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 5:27 pm

Jaden Smith & Girlfriend Odessa Adlon Couple Up at UN Global Goals Event

Jaden Smith & Girlfriend Odessa Adlon Couple Up at UN Global Goals Event

Jaden Smith and his girlfriend Odessa Adlon stepped out for an important cause!

The couple attended the UN’s Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards on Tuesday (September 19) at Gotham Hall in New York City.

The event, hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, aimed to bring together a generation of “determined thinkers, doers and givers, sharing their work and their ideas to help hit the ambitious Global Goals targets by 2030.”

Jaden served as a presenter during the award ceremony which honored new and emerging “Goalkeepers” who are helping to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

This is one of Jaden and Odessa‘s first carpet appearances. The couple have been dating since April.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jaden Smith, Odessa Adlon

