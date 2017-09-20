James Arthur Sings with Evie Clair & Chase Goehring on 'AGT' Finale! (Video)

Top Stories
James Arthur hits the stage with young singer Evie Clair to perform one of her original songs during the America’s Got Talent finale on Wednesday (September 20) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The duo performed Evie‘s song “Okay Day” before James segued into his smash hit song “Say You Won’t Let Go.”

James then welcomed singer Chase Goehring to the stage and they continued to sing the song.

Neither Chase nor Evie made it to the final five. Both of them were eliminated during the first results reveal of the night.


Evie Clair and James Arthur Sing A Stunning Duet

Click inside to watch the second performance…


Chase Goehring and James Arthur Duet on “Say You Won’t Let Go”
Photos: NBC
