Top Stories
AGT's Evie Clair Sang at Her Dad's Funeral Last Week

AGT's Evie Clair Sang at Her Dad's Funeral Last Week

Halle Berry Makes It Instagram Official with Alex Da Kid!

Halle Berry Makes It Instagram Official with Alex Da Kid!

Rachel Bilson &amp; Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 12:42 am

Jason Isaacs Slams Sean Spicer's Appearance at Emmys 2017

Jason Isaacs Slams Sean Spicer's Appearance at Emmys 2017

Jason Isaacs was not a fan of seeing Sean Spicer at this past weekend’s Emmy Awards.

The 54-year-old former Harry Potter actor took to Instagram to slam the awards show for inviting the Donald Trump‘s former Press Secretary to the event.

“Hoping to forget politics for one night and bask in other people’s glory at the #Netflix #Emmys party and who do I spot at the bar late at night but the poisonous purveyor of lies #SeanSpicer,” Jason captioned the below photo. “What were the Emmys thinking celebrating this modern day Goebbels, who was the thuggish face of Orwellian doublespeak just moments ago? Three surprising things about him: 1) He comes about up to my nipples 2) He doesn’t think he should hide himself under a rock from shame for the rest of his life. 3) He’s deeply unattractive, from the inside out. Has the aura of a giant festering abscess. Strange, since he was so charismatic at the (elevated) podium. #TooSoon #MuchTooSoon.”

Sean made a surprise appearance on stage during the Emmys to joke about the size of the audience in attendance.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jason Isaacs, Sean Spicer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • There's now more information about the woman in the Kevin Hart extortion video - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is spilling on his prep for DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Ellen Degeneres crashed Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas show - TooFab
  • Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of a new film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is taking the best friend challenge with Jimmy Fallon - Just Jared Jr