Jason Isaacs Slams Sean Spicer's Appearance at Emmys 2017

Jason Isaacs was not a fan of seeing Sean Spicer at this past weekend’s Emmy Awards.

The 54-year-old former Harry Potter actor took to Instagram to slam the awards show for inviting the Donald Trump‘s former Press Secretary to the event.

“Hoping to forget politics for one night and bask in other people’s glory at the #Netflix #Emmys party and who do I spot at the bar late at night but the poisonous purveyor of lies #SeanSpicer,” Jason captioned the below photo. “What were the Emmys thinking celebrating this modern day Goebbels, who was the thuggish face of Orwellian doublespeak just moments ago? Three surprising things about him: 1) He comes about up to my nipples 2) He doesn’t think he should hide himself under a rock from shame for the rest of his life. 3) He’s deeply unattractive, from the inside out. Has the aura of a giant festering abscess. Strange, since he was so charismatic at the (elevated) podium. #TooSoon #MuchTooSoon.”

Sean made a surprise appearance on stage during the Emmys to joke about the size of the audience in attendance.