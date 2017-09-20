Top Stories
Darci Lynne Farmer &amp; Her Two Puppets Sing a Beatles Song for 'AGT' Finals! (Video)

Darci Lynne Farmer & Her Two Puppets Sing a Beatles Song for 'AGT' Finals! (Video)

Katy Perry Launches 'Witness Tour' - See Set List &amp; Photos!

Katy Perry Launches 'Witness Tour' - See Set List & Photos!

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 10:45 am

Jennifer Aniston & Jennifer Meyer Cover THR's Best Designers Issue!

Jennifer Aniston & Jennifer Meyer Cover THR's Best Designers Issue!

Jennifer Aniston and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer are on the cover of THR‘s issue highlighting the 20 Best Hollywood Designers of 2017!

Also featured in the issue are Zoe Kravitz with Oscar de la Renta‘s Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, Evan Rachel Wood with Joseph Altuzarra, Kirsten Dunst with Rodarte‘s Kate and Laura Mulleavy, and Olivia Wilde with Rosie Assoulin.

“It’s a company that I started completely on my own, and every year there has been growth — I’ve never borrowed a penny or gotten an investment,” Jennifer Meyer told the mag. I’ve never paid anyone to wear my jewelry — Jen [Aniston], Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow have all been supportive. People want a little piece of what these women have to offer, so yes, it’s 100 percent good for my sales.”

For the full list of designers to make the list, visit HollywoodReporter.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer aniston thr 01
jennifer aniston thr 02
jennifer aniston thr 03
jennifer aniston thr 04
jennifer aniston thr 05
jennifer aniston thr 06
jennifer aniston thr 07
jennifer aniston thr 08
jennifer aniston thr 09
jennifer aniston thr 10

Photos: THR
Posted to: Evan Rachel Wood, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Meyer, Kirsten Dunst, Magazine, Olivia Wilde, Zoe Kravitz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • New mom Serena Williams pens heartfelt letter to her mom - TMZ
  • An original Dance Moms teen will not be returning next season - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes takes on new drama in RHOA season 10 trailer - TooFab
  • President Trump is slamming the Emmys - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal is celebrating a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • rosaryblue

    I love Jennifer Meyer’s jewelry!! She seems like such a cool person

  • Koos

    ..they love licking eachother so now & the…………..

  • plez

    Her father is the president of Universal Pictures. Does this girl really think we are all that dense. She acts like she came from a working class family in the Bronx or Nebraska.

  • Joy B Angie

    Jen looks on 20 on that cover.
    That’s it !