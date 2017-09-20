Jennifer Aniston & Jennifer Meyer Cover THR's Best Designers Issue!

Jennifer Aniston and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer are on the cover of THR‘s issue highlighting the 20 Best Hollywood Designers of 2017!

Also featured in the issue are Zoe Kravitz with Oscar de la Renta‘s Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, Evan Rachel Wood with Joseph Altuzarra, Kirsten Dunst with Rodarte‘s Kate and Laura Mulleavy, and Olivia Wilde with Rosie Assoulin.

“It’s a company that I started completely on my own, and every year there has been growth — I’ve never borrowed a penny or gotten an investment,” Jennifer Meyer told the mag. I’ve never paid anyone to wear my jewelry — Jen [Aniston], Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow have all been supportive. People want a little piece of what these women have to offer, so yes, it’s 100 percent good for my sales.”

