Wed, 20 September 2017 at 1:54 am

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Couple Up at 'World of Dance' Event!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Couple Up at 'World of Dance' Event!

Jennifer Lopez hits the red carpet with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez at an event to celebrate World of Dance on Tuesday (September 19) at Delilah in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old entertainer was also joined by her fellow judge Derek Hough and the show’s host Jenna Dewan-Tatum.

Jennifer took to her Instagram account over the weekend to share a cute video of Alex in the audience of her Las Vegas show alongside his daughter Natasha. They both started doing choreography in their seats!

“This made my night ❤️❤️❤️Tashi and Daddy coming thru with the #ography💃🏻 #waitingfortonight #Allihave #Vegas,” Jennifer captioned the video.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a David Koma dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

10+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the event…

jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up at world of dance event 01
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up at world of dance event 02
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up at world of dance event 03
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up at world of dance event 04
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up at world of dance event 05
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up at world of dance event 06
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up at world of dance event 07
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up at world of dance event 08
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up at world of dance event 09
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up at world of dance event 10

Credit: Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com; Photos: INSTARimages.com
