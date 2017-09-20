Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Couple Up at 'World of Dance' Event!
Jennifer Lopez hits the red carpet with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez at an event to celebrate World of Dance on Tuesday (September 19) at Delilah in Los Angeles.
The 48-year-old entertainer was also joined by her fellow judge Derek Hough and the show’s host Jenna Dewan-Tatum.
Jennifer took to her Instagram account over the weekend to share a cute video of Alex in the audience of her Las Vegas show alongside his daughter Natasha. They both started doing choreography in their seats!
“This made my night ❤️❤️❤️Tashi and Daddy coming thru with the #ography💃🏻 #waitingfortonight #Allihave #Vegas,” Jennifer captioned the video.
FYI: Jennifer is wearing a David Koma dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
