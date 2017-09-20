Top Stories
Darci Lynne Farmer & Her Two Puppets Sing a Beatles Song for 'AGT' Finals! (Video)

Katy Perry Launches 'Witness Tour' - See Set List & Photos!

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 6:00 am

Jessica Rothe & Alex Roe Hold Hands in 'Forever My Girl' Poster

Jessica Rothe & Alex Roe Hold Hands in 'Forever My Girl' Poster

The first poster for the upcoming movie Forever My Girl has been released!

The poster features the film’s stars Jessica Rothe and Alex Roe holding hands as they walk through a meadow.

Forever My Girl tells the story of country music super-star Liam Page (Alex) who left his bride, Josie (Jessica), at the altar choosing fame and fortune instead. However, Liam never got over Josie, his one true love, nor did he ever forget his Southern roots in the small community where he was born and raised. When he unexpectedly returns to his hometown for the funeral of his high school best friend, Liam is suddenly faced with the consequences of all that he left behind,” according to Roadside.

Forever My Girl hits theaters on January 26, 2018.

Watch the trailer below!


