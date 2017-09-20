Josh Hartnett Makes First Red Carpet Appearance After Welcoming Second Child!

Josh Hartnett walks the red carpet at the opening night gala of the Raindance Film Festival Opening Gala with a screening of Oh Lucy! at Vue Leicester Square on Wednesday (September 20) in London, England.

The 39-year-old actor stars in Oh Lucy!, which is tells the story of Setsuko Kawashima (Shinobu Terajima), a lonely, chain-smoking office lady in Tokyo who is past her prime. After deciding to take an English class, she discovers a new identity in her American alter ego, ‘Lucy,’ and falls for her instructor, John (Hartnett). When John suddenly disappears, Setsuko earnestly sets out on a quest to find him, eventually leading her to the outskirts of Southern California.

If you didn’t know, Josh and his partner Tamsin Egerton recently welcomed their second child!