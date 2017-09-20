Top Stories
Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October!

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October!

Emma Stone Had a Funny Photo Fail in Picture with Hillary Clinton!

Emma Stone Had a Funny Photo Fail in Picture with Hillary Clinton!

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 2:45 pm

Josh Hartnett Makes First Red Carpet Appearance After Welcoming Second Child!

Josh Hartnett Makes First Red Carpet Appearance After Welcoming Second Child!

Josh Hartnett walks the red carpet at the opening night gala of the Raindance Film Festival Opening Gala with a screening of Oh Lucy! at Vue Leicester Square on Wednesday (September 20) in London, England.

The 39-year-old actor stars in Oh Lucy!, which is tells the story of Setsuko Kawashima (Shinobu Terajima), a lonely, chain-smoking office lady in Tokyo who is past her prime. After deciding to take an English class, she discovers a new identity in her American alter ego, ‘Lucy,’ and falls for her instructor, John (Hartnett). When John suddenly disappears, Setsuko earnestly sets out on a quest to find him, eventually leading her to the outskirts of Southern California.

If you didn’t know, Josh and his partner Tamsin Egerton recently welcomed their second child!
Just Jared on Facebook
josh hartnett raindance film festival 01
josh hartnett raindance film festival 02
josh hartnett raindance film festival 03
josh hartnett raindance film festival 04
josh hartnett raindance film festival 05

Photos: Getty, Backgrid
Posted to: Josh Hartnett

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • New mom Serena Williams pens heartfelt letter to her mom - TMZ
  • An original Dance Moms teen will not be returning next season - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes takes on new drama in RHOA season 10 trailer - TooFab
  • President Trump is slamming the Emmys - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal is celebrating a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr