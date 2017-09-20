Julianne Moore's 'Wonderstruck' Trailer Shows Worlds Colliding - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Wonderstruck has debuted online and it teases a really interesting story!

Based on Brian Selznick’s critically acclaimed novel, Ben and Rose are children from two different eras who secretly wish their lives were different. Ben longs for the father he has never known, while Rose dreams of a mysterious actress whose life she chronicles in a scrapbook. When Ben discovers a puzzling clue in his home and Rose reads an enticing headline in the newspaper, both children set out on quests to find what they are missing that unfold with mesmerizing symmetry.

Julianne Moore, Oakes Fegley, Michelle Williams, Jaden Michael and Millicent Simmonds all star in the film, set to hit theaters on October 20.