Darci Lynne Farmer &amp; Her Two Puppets Sing a Beatles Song for 'AGT' Finals! (Video)

Katy Perry Launches 'Witness Tour' - See Set List &amp; Photos!

Rachel Bilson &amp; Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 9:28 am

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' Trailer Is Jam-Packed with Action - Watch Now!

The brand new trailer for the Jumanji remake, titled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, has debuted!

In the brand new adventure, the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game’s jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji –Jumanji plays you. They’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in the game forever…

Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale also star in the film, in theaters on December 20.
jumanji trailer movie 01
jumanji trailer movie 02
jumanji trailer movie 03
jumanji trailer movie 04
jumanji trailer movie 05

Credit: Frank Masi/Sony
