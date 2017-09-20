Katy Perry Launches 'Witness Tour' - See Set List & Photos!

Katy Perry wears a bejeweled red outfit while performing on stage during the first show of the Witness Tour on Tuesday (September 19) at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

The 32-year-old entertainer launched the tour following a brief delay as Katy needed more time to figure out the production elements of the show.

Katy performed 21 songs during the concert and 10 of them were from her recent album Witness. She also performed a bunch of her hits!

You have many opportunities to see the tour as Katy will be on the road until August 2018!

Click inside to see the set list…

Katy Perry – “Witness Tour” Set List

ACT ONE

1. “Witness”

2. “Roulette”

3. “Dark Horse”

4. “Chained to the Rhythm”

ACT TWO

5. “Teenage Dream”

6. “Hot N Cold”

7. “Last Friday Night”

8. “California Gurls”

9. “I Kissed a Girl”

ACT THREE

10. “Deja Vu”

11. “Tsunami”

12. “E.T.”

13. “Bon Appetit”

ACT FOUR

14. “Thinking of You”

15. “Save as Draft”

16. “Power”

ACT FIVE

17. “Hey Hey Hey”

18. “Part of Me”

19. “Swish Swish”

20. “Roar”

ENCORE

21. “Firework”