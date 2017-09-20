Kelly Clarkson Performs with 'AGT' Contestants Kechi & Angelica Hale During Finale! (Video)

Top Stories
Kelly Clarkson hits the stage for a performance during the season finale of America’s Got Talent on Wednesday (September 20) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 35-year-old former American Idol winner joined finalists Kechi and Angelica Hale on stage to sing her song “Stronger.”

Kelly then went solo to perform her new single “Love So Soft.”

Here’s a fun fact: the finale of America’s Got Talent is happening on the same exact stage where Kelly was announced the winner of the first season of American Idol. Also, the show’s original judge Simon Cowell was sitting front row as a judge of AGT!


Angelica Hale and Kechi Sing “Stronger” With Kelly Clarkson

Click inside to watch Kelly perform her song “Love So Soft”…


Kelly Clarkson Performs “Love So Soft”
