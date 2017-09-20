Top Stories
Wed, 20 September 2017 at 11:46 pm

Lady Gaga Plans to Write Her Next Album With DJ White Shadow!

Lady Gaga Plans to Write Her Next Album With DJ White Shadow!

Lady Gaga revealed some pretty major music news while wishing DJ White Shadow a happy birthday: she’s planning to write her next album with him!

The 39-year-old producer posted a photo on his Instagram of a birthday note from the Born This Way pop star on Wednesday (September 20).

“Happy Birthday to my favorite producer and friend. I love you. Can’t wait to write this next album together. Love Art, Peace, and music LG xoxo” the card reads.

The two previously worked on Born This Way and ARTPOP together, including “Born This Way,” “The Edge of Glory” and “Applause.” Most recently, they worked together on Gaga‘s latest single, “The Cure.”

I love you too @ladygaga

A post shared by PAUL BLAIR (@iamdjws) on

Photos: Getty Images
