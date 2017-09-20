Laurence Fishburne & Gina Torres Have Seemingly Split, Gina Spotted Kissing Another Man

Top Stories
Wed, 20 September 2017 at 12:30 am

Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres have seemingly split after nearly 15 years of marriage.

Gina was spotted kissing another man last week in photos obtained by Page Six. She wasn’t wearing her wedding ring and she was seen holding the mystery man’s face in her hands throughout their one-hour lunch at an outdoor table.

Laurence and Gina made their last public appearance in December 2015. They were often seen attending events together over the years and each have made several public appearances since then, though separately.

Gina left the show Suits last year and told the New York Times that her “personal life needed to be tended to.”

Laurence and Gina are the parents of a 10-year-old daughter named Delilah.
