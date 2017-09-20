Leaving Netflix in October 2017 - Here's the Full List!
Oh no – Netflix just released the list of titles being removed from the streaming service in October and there are so many great TV shows and movies being removed!
The fan favorite film Love Actually is one of the casualties of the month! In addition, as rumored, all seven seasons of 30 Rock will be taken off the site on October 1.
Many TV shows are actually being removed including Family Guy, Bones, Friday Night Lights, and more. So, this if your official last call to binge your favorite shows.
Click inside to see the list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix beginning on October 1….
OCTOBER 1
30 Rock: Seasons 1 – 7
A Love in Times of Selfies
Across the Universe
Barton Fink
Bella
Big Daddy
Carousel
Cradle 2 the Grave
Crafting a Nation
Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest
Daddy’s Little Girls
Dark Was the Night
David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1
Day of the Kamikaze
Death Beach
Dowry Law
Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 – 5
Happy Feet
Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison
Hellboy
Kagemusha
Laura
Love Actually
Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 – 7
Max Dugan Returns
Millennium
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mr. 3000
Mulholland Dr.
My Father the Hero
My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 – 4
One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 – 9
Patton
Picture This
Prison Break: Seasons 1 – 4
The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 – 5
The Shining
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 – 6
Titanic
OCTOBER 19
The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 – 4
OCTOBER 21
Bones: Seasons 5 – 11
OCTOBER 27
Lie to Me: Seasons 2 – 3
Louie: Seasons 1 – 5
Hotel Transylvania 2
OCTOBER 29
Family Guy: Seasons 9 – 14