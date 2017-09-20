Leaving Netflix in October 2017 - Here's the Full List!

Oh no – Netflix just released the list of titles being removed from the streaming service in October and there are so many great TV shows and movies being removed!

The fan favorite film Love Actually is one of the casualties of the month! In addition, as rumored, all seven seasons of 30 Rock will be taken off the site on October 1.

Many TV shows are actually being removed including Family Guy, Bones, Friday Night Lights, and more. So, this if your official last call to binge your favorite shows.

Click inside to see the list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix beginning on October 1….

OCTOBER 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1 – 7

A Love in Times of Selfies

Across the Universe

Barton Fink

Bella

Big Daddy

Carousel

Cradle 2 the Grave

Crafting a Nation

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest

Daddy’s Little Girls

Dark Was the Night

David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1

Day of the Kamikaze

Death Beach

Dowry Law

Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 – 5

Happy Feet

Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison

Hellboy

Kagemusha

Laura

Love Actually

Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 – 7

Max Dugan Returns

Millennium

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mr. 3000

Mulholland Dr.

My Father the Hero

My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 – 4

One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 – 9

Patton

Picture This

Prison Break: Seasons 1 – 4

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 – 5

The Shining

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 – 6

Titanic

OCTOBER 19

The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 – 4

OCTOBER 21

Bones: Seasons 5 – 11

OCTOBER 27

Lie to Me: Seasons 2 – 3

Louie: Seasons 1 – 5

Hotel Transylvania 2

OCTOBER 29

Family Guy: Seasons 9 – 14