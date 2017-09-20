Leighton Meester Supports Adam Brody at 'Big Bear' Premiere

Leighton Meester stepped out to support her husband Adam Brody at the premiere of his new movie Big Bear!

The couple hit the blue carpet for the screening, Q&A, and after-party on Tuesday night (September 19) at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

They were joined by Adam‘s co-stars Zachary Knighton and Joey Kern. Joey also directed the film.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney, That ’70s Show‘s Danny Masterson, Bones‘ Michaela Conlin, Suicide Squad‘s Jay Hernandez, and more were also there to show their support.

Here’s the synopsis: When Joe (Joey) is dumped by his fiancee, he reluctantly decides to go ahead with his bachelor party anyway and heads up to Big Bear Mountain with three friends. Things take a turn for the worse when Joe discovers one of his friends kidnapped the man his fiancée ran off with (Pablo Schreiber) and tied him up in the basement.

See the official poster and select stills from the film below, and don’t miss it when it hits theaters this Friday (September 22)!

ICYMI, Leighton – aka Gossip Girl‘s Blair Waldorf – says she “occasionally” laughs about being married to The O.C.‘s Seth Cohen!

