Linda Hamilton to Return to 'Terminator' Over 25 Years Later!

Linda Hamilton is set to reunite with Arnold Schwarzenegger in an upcoming Terminator movie, which will be produced by James Cameron.

This will mark the first film in the franchise for both Hamilton and Cameron since Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 1991.

Tim Miller, who directed Deadpool, is set to direct the movie.

“As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return,” James said in his announcement (via THR).

“There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys, but there isn’t an example of that for women,” he added.

