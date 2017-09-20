Top Stories
Wed, 20 September 2017 at 2:10 pm

Margot Robbie Wears White Floral Dress for 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' Premiere

Margot Robbie Wears White Floral Dress for 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' Premiere

Margot Robbie walks the red carpet at the world premiere of her new film Goodbye Christopher Robin.

Also in attendance at the premiere, held at Odeon Leicester Square on Wednesday (September 20) in London, England were her co-stars Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly MacDonald, Will Tilston, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The film, which is a behind-the-scenes look at the life of author A.A. Milne and the creation of the Winnie the Pooh stories inspired by his son C.R. Milne, will be released in the US on October 13.

FYI: Margot is wearing Brock Collection.

