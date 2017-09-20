Marvel's 'The Punisher' Gets Bloody Full Length Trailer - Watch Now!

The first full length trailer for The Punisher has just debuted!

Here’s a synopsis of the upcoming Netflix series: After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Deborah Ann Woll, Ben Barnes, and more also have starring roles in the series.

The release date has not been revealed just yet, but we do know it will debut sometime in 2017.