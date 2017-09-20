Megyn Kelly Tells Ellen She'd 'Definitely' Have Donald Trump on Her New Morning Show!

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 1:42 pm

Megyn Kelly makes her very first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (September 20th)!

The 46-year-old former Fox News anchor speaks candidly about her decision to leave Fox after cable news primetime coverage became politically focused and “felt like a snake pit.”

“I didn’t want to be in the snake pit, I just wanted to cover the news,” Megyn added. “But it has a way of pulling you in over and over and over and then it becomes your life. It wasn’t the life I wanted.”

Also during the episode, Ellen asks if Kelly would have Donald Trump on her new hour of the Today show. “Definitely. I would not say ‘no’ to the sitting president of the United States. Would you?” Kelly asked.

“Yea,” said Ellen, before explaining why – Watch below!


Megyn Kelly and Ellen Discuss Political Talk Show Guests

Click inside to watch the rest of Megyn Kelly’s appearance on The Ellen Show…


Megyn Kelly Explains Why She Left Fox News

Megyn Kelly on Why She Kept an Open Mind on Trump’s Presidency

Megyn Kelly Gushes Over Ellen and Her Comedy Career
