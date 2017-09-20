New on Netflix in October 2017 - Full List Revealed!

Top Stories
Netflix has just released the list of titles that will be added to the streaming service on October 1!

There are some fan favorite titles being added to the streaming service throughout the month, including both Sandra Bullock Miss Congeniality films, the second season of Stranger Things, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Donnie Darko, The Hateful Eight, and many more.

In addition, with Halloween at the end of the month, it appears as if the streaming service is adding some spooky titles to get you excited for the holiday.

Click inside to see the full list of titles coming to Netflix in October…

OCTOBER 1
88 Minutes
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Before Midnight
Blood Diamond
Boogie Nights
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cleverman: Season 2
Death Sentence
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Eagle vs. Shark
Eyes Wide Shut
Generation Iron 2
Ghost Patrol
I Love You, Man
Ice Guardians
Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
Made of Honor
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Must Love Dogs
Never Let Me Go
No Reservations
Penelope
PJ Masks: Season 1
Set Up
The Reaping
Tokyo Idols
Tommy Boy
Vanished
Veronica

OCTOBER 2
Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
Sleeping with Other People

OCTOBER 3
13 Demons
Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth
Cult of Chucky
The Survivalist

OCTOBER 4
Raw

OCTOBER 5
Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1
Schitt’s Creek: Season 3
The Fosters: Season 5

OCTOBER 6
ID-0: Season 1
Skylanders Academy: Season 2
Suburra: Season 1
The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson
Word Party: Season 3

OCTOBER 7
Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
Middle Man

OCTOBER 10
Christina P: Mother Inferior
The Skyjacker’s Tale

OCTOBER 11
Donnie Darko

OCTOBER 12
Fe de etarras

OCTOBER 13
El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial
Kingdom of Us
Mindhunter: Season 1
Super Monsters: Season 1
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Babysitter
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4

OCTOBER 15
Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
LEGO: City: Season 1
Money
OtherLife
She Makes Comics
West Coast Customs: Season 6

OCTOBER 17
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
Slasher: Guilty Party

OCTOBER 19
Wedding Unplanned

OCTOBER 20
1922
Haters Back Off: Season 2
One of Us
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story
Wheelman

OCTOBER 23
Meet the Robinsons
While We’re Young

OCTOBER 24
Wanted: Season 1
Wanted: Season 2
The Mist: Season 1

OCTOBER 25
The Hateful Eight
The Final Master
La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

OCTOBER 26
Strange Weather

OCTOBER 27
Stranger Things 2
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

OCTOBER 28
Pup Star: Better 2Gether

OCTOBER 30
Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States

OCTOBER 31
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1
