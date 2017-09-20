New on Netflix in October 2017 - Full List Revealed!

Netflix has just released the list of titles that will be added to the streaming service on October 1!

There are some fan favorite titles being added to the streaming service throughout the month, including both Sandra Bullock Miss Congeniality films, the second season of Stranger Things, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Donnie Darko, The Hateful Eight, and many more.

In addition, with Halloween at the end of the month, it appears as if the streaming service is adding some spooky titles to get you excited for the holiday.

Click inside to see the full list of titles coming to Netflix in October…

OCTOBER 1

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cleverman: Season 2

Death Sentence

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1

Made of Honor

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations

Penelope

PJ Masks: Season 1

Set Up

The Reaping

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica

OCTOBER 2

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

Sleeping with Other People

OCTOBER 3

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth

Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist

OCTOBER 4

Raw

OCTOBER 5

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1

Schitt’s Creek: Season 3

The Fosters: Season 5

OCTOBER 6

ID-0: Season 1

Skylanders Academy: Season 2

Suburra: Season 1

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

Word Party: Season 3

OCTOBER 7

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

Middle Man

OCTOBER 10

Christina P: Mother Inferior

The Skyjacker’s Tale

OCTOBER 11

Donnie Darko

OCTOBER 12

Fe de etarras

OCTOBER 13

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial

Kingdom of Us

Mindhunter: Season 1

Super Monsters: Season 1

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Babysitter

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4

OCTOBER 15

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

LEGO: City: Season 1

Money

OtherLife

She Makes Comics

West Coast Customs: Season 6

OCTOBER 17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Slasher: Guilty Party

OCTOBER 19

Wedding Unplanned

OCTOBER 20

1922

Haters Back Off: Season 2

One of Us

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story

Wheelman

OCTOBER 23

Meet the Robinsons

While We’re Young

OCTOBER 24

Wanted: Season 1

Wanted: Season 2

The Mist: Season 1

OCTOBER 25

The Hateful Eight

The Final Master

La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

OCTOBER 26

Strange Weather

OCTOBER 27

Stranger Things 2

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

OCTOBER 28

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

OCTOBER 30

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States

OCTOBER 31

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1