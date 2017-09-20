Top Stories
Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2017? Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2017? Winner Revealed!

Darci Lynne Farmer Performs with Ventriloquist Terry Fator on 'AGT' Finale! (Video)

Darci Lynne Farmer Performs with Ventriloquist Terry Fator on 'AGT' Finale! (Video)

Who Won 'Big Brother' 2017? Season 19 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'Big Brother' 2017? Season 19 Winner Revealed!

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 10:34 pm

Nicole Kidman is Honored for Her Work on 'Big Little Lies'

Nicole Kidman is Honored for Her Work on 'Big Little Lies'

Nicole Kidman is all smiles as she arrives on the pink carpet at the Big Little Night event on Tuesday night (September 19) in San Francisco, Calif.

The 50-year-old actress looked stunning in a black dress with lace top as she attended the event honoring her and her work as an executive producer and star on HBO’s Big Little Lies.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

The event was hosted by the Futures Without Violence Organization – a San Francisco nonprofit that combats violence against women – and honored Nicole for her role as a woman in an abusive marriage on Big Little Lies.

Nicole won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work on Big Little Lies at this past weekend’s 2017 Emmy Awards.

FYI: Nicole is wearing a Ulyana Sergeenko dress.

10+ pictures inside of Nicole Kidman arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole kidman is honored for her work on big little lies 01
nicole kidman is honored for her work on big little lies 02
nicole kidman is honored for her work on big little lies 03
nicole kidman is honored for her work on big little lies 04
nicole kidman is honored for her work on big little lies 05
nicole kidman is honored for her work on big little lies 06
nicole kidman is honored for her work on big little lies 07
nicole kidman is honored for her work on big little lies 08
nicole kidman is honored for her work on big little lies 09
nicole kidman is honored for her work on big little lies 10
nicole kidman is honored for her work on big little lies 11
nicole kidman is honored for her work on big little lies 12
nicole kidman is honored for her work on big little lies 13

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Nicole Kidman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • New mom Serena Williams pens heartfelt letter to her mom - TMZ
  • An original Dance Moms teen will not be returning next season - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes takes on new drama in RHOA season 10 trailer - TooFab
  • President Trump is slamming the Emmys - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal is celebrating a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr