Nicole Kidman is Honored for Her Work on 'Big Little Lies'
Nicole Kidman is all smiles as she arrives on the pink carpet at the Big Little Night event on Tuesday night (September 19) in San Francisco, Calif.
The 50-year-old actress looked stunning in a black dress with lace top as she attended the event honoring her and her work as an executive producer and star on HBO’s Big Little Lies.
The event was hosted by the Futures Without Violence Organization – a San Francisco nonprofit that combats violence against women – and honored Nicole for her role as a woman in an abusive marriage on Big Little Lies.
Nicole won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work on Big Little Lies at this past weekend’s 2017 Emmy Awards.
FYI: Nicole is wearing a Ulyana Sergeenko dress.
