Olivia Munn Explains Dog Walking App Wag To Trevor Noah on 'The Daily Show' - Watch Here!

Olivia Munn is chic and sophisticated in a suit while making her way inside The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Tuesday (September 19) in New York City.

The 37-year-old actress talked all about voicing a character in the upcoming LEGO Ninjago Movie and also discussed her investments in apps like Uber and the dog-walking service Wag.

“SO excited to announce that I’ve joined the #1 Dog Walking App @wag as Creative Strategist and proud investor,” Olivia announced on her Instagram post. “I’m incredibly passionate about making dog ownership easier and more accessible for everyone. I want everyone to be able to experience the joy I’ve had with Chance & Frankie and Wag! helps make that possible. I had a blast co-producing this commercial with the founders!”



FYI: Olivia is wearing a Styland suit and Chloe Gosselin shoes.