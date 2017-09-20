Priyanka Chopra Joins Nikolaj Coster-Waldau & Naomi Campbell at Global Goals Awards

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a white gown as she attends The Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards on Tuesday night (September 19) at the Gotham Hall in New York City.

The 35-year-old Quantico actress was joined at the event by Naomi Campbell, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Will.I.Am, and Jaden Smith.

The event was hosted by members of the United Nation and honored outstanding individuals who are accelerating progress towards the UN’s Global Goals.

FYI: Naomi is wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress.

