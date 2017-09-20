Top Stories
Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October!

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October!

Emma Stone Had a Funny Photo Fail in Picture with Hillary Clinton!

Emma Stone Had a Funny Photo Fail in Picture with Hillary Clinton!

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 6:46 pm

Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Look Totally in Love While Visiting 'The Wendy Williams Show'!

Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Look Totally in Love While Visiting 'The Wendy Williams Show'!

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are absolutely glowing!

The Bachelorette engaged couple happily strolled together after making an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday (September 20) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Lindsay

The two lovebirds held hands and smiled for cameras as they exited the set. Rachel wore a pretty floral dress, while Bryan looked sharp in a blue suit.

Wendy interviewed Rachel and Bryan about their relationship – and she didn’t hold back on the tough questions!

“A huge thanks to the @wendyshow for having me! I’m a super fan and she tried me, but I was ready. I can’t wait to come back and make you a believer!” Rachel wrote on Instagram.

Watch their appearance on Wendy below!
Just Jared on Facebook
rachel lindsay bryan abasolo nyc 01
rachel lindsay bryan abasolo nyc 01
rachel lindsay bryan abasolo nyc 03
rachel lindsay bryan abasolo nyc 03
rachel lindsay bryan abasolo nyc 06
rachel lindsay bryan abasolo nyc 06
rachel lindsay bryan abasolo nyc 08
rachel lindsay bryan abasolo nyc 08
rachel lindsay bryan abasolo nyc 10
rachel lindsay bryan abasolo nyc 10

Credit: DARA; Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Bryan Abasolo, Rachel Lindsay, Wendy Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • New mom Serena Williams pens heartfelt letter to her mom - TMZ
  • An original Dance Moms teen will not be returning next season - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes takes on new drama in RHOA season 10 trailer - TooFab
  • President Trump is slamming the Emmys - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal is celebrating a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr