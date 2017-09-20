Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Look Totally in Love While Visiting 'The Wendy Williams Show'!

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are absolutely glowing!

The Bachelorette engaged couple happily strolled together after making an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday (September 20) in New York City.

The two lovebirds held hands and smiled for cameras as they exited the set. Rachel wore a pretty floral dress, while Bryan looked sharp in a blue suit.

Wendy interviewed Rachel and Bryan about their relationship – and she didn’t hold back on the tough questions!

“A huge thanks to the @wendyshow for having me! I’m a super fan and she tried me, but I was ready. I can’t wait to come back and make you a believer!” Rachel wrote on Instagram.

Watch their appearance on Wendy below!