'Riverdale' Spinoff With Sabrina The Teenage Witch in Works at The CW

The CW’s Riverdale has sparked a potential Sabrina The Teenage Witch spinoff, according to THR.

The new show will be titled “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and would re-imagine the story of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age tale that traffics in horror, the occult and witchcraft.

The series, which The CW is developing with Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, is described as in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist.

It finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature as a half-witch, half-mortal while fighting the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.