Wed, 20 September 2017 at 2:04 pm

'Riverdale' Spinoff With Sabrina The Teenage Witch in Works at The CW

'Riverdale' Spinoff With Sabrina The Teenage Witch in Works at The CW

The CW’s Riverdale has sparked a potential Sabrina The Teenage Witch spinoff, according to THR.

The new show will be titled “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and would re-imagine the story of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age tale that traffics in horror, the occult and witchcraft.

SABRINA SPELLMAN DREAM CAST LIST

The series, which The CW is developing with Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, is described as in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist.

It finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature as a half-witch, half-mortal while fighting the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Riverdale, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • New mom Serena Williams pens heartfelt letter to her mom - TMZ
  • An original Dance Moms teen will not be returning next season - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes takes on new drama in RHOA season 10 trailer - TooFab
  • President Trump is slamming the Emmys - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal is celebrating a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr