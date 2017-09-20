Rosie O'Donnell's Estranged Daughter Chelsea Is Pregnant, She Reacts to News on Twitter

Rosie O’Donnell‘s estranged adopted daughter Chelsea, 20, is expecting her first child with her husband Nick Alliegro.

“It’s very exciting and I’m looking forward to it,” Chelsea said in a DailyMail article written by writer Martin Gould. “But Rosie will not be in my child’s life — and no, I do not feel sad about that to be honest.”

In response to the news, Rosie took to Twitter to send Martin a message.

“thats martin gould – predatory reporter for the daily mail – old creepy man who pays my ill daughter to do interviews – f*ck u Martin Gould,” she posted. “GONNA FIND U MARTIN GOULD … U COWARDLY OLD SH*T #DAILYmail”

“there u r Martin Gould – lets see what we can find out about ur life – ur family – gonna dig deep Martin - into you – u shit #exposeMARTIN,” she added. “Martin Gould has a birthday next month – this is his nuerotypical daughter – Martin - his wife and kids are on Facebook – check him out.”

Rosie then exposed some articles about Martin‘s past legal issues.

Chelsea ran away from home years ago and spoke out about her strained relationship with Rosie.