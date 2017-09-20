Ryan Gosling & Harrison Ford Continue 'Blade Runner 2049' Press Tour in Paris

Ryan Gosling suited up for another Blade Runner 2049 photo call!

The 36-year-old actor looked dapper at the event held on Wednesday (September 20) at Hotel Le Bristol in Paris, France.

He went for an all-brown ensemble with a cream knitted sweater underneath, accessorizing with a necklace featuring a gold circle.

Ryan was joined by his co-stars Harrison Ford and Ana de Armas, and director Denis Villeneuve.

The group has already hit Madrid, Spain, and Berlin, Germany during their Blade Runner 2049 press tour.

The sequel to Ridley Scott‘s other 1982 movie is on track to make $40 million in its opening weekend debut on October 6, THR reports. Be sure to check it out in theaters next month!

ICYMI, Ryan and Harrison recently dished on the highly secretive sequel and filming process.

FYI: Ryan is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.

10+ pictures inside of Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, and more at the photo call…