Salma Hayek Donates $100K to Mexico Earthquake Victims

Salma Hayek is giving back her home country after they suffered a massive natural disaster.

The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (September 20) to announce that she has made a $100,0000 donation to the earthquake relief efforts in Mexico after it was rocked by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake the day before.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Salma Hayek

“I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude and it’s horrific,” Salma says in the below video. “I am starting a Crowdrise to try to raise money to help families who are going through this nightmare right now in Mexico.”

Watch her post below.