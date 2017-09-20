Salma Hayek Donates $100K to Mexico Earthquake Victims
Salma Hayek is giving back her home country after they suffered a massive natural disaster.
The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (September 20) to announce that she has made a $100,0000 donation to the earthquake relief efforts in Mexico after it was rocked by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake the day before.
“I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude and it’s horrific,” Salma says in the below video. “I am starting a Crowdrise to try to raise money to help families who are going through this nightmare right now in Mexico.”
Watch her post below.
The people of my country have now suffered three natural disasters in a row. Many children and families are hurt and in terrible need. I'm contributing $100,000 now to UNICEF which has teams on the ground responding. Please join me and contribute what you can and thank you. Click on the link in my bio above. #fuerzamexico #earthquake #sismo #mexico