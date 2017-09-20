Top Stories
Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2017? Winner Revealed!

Darci Lynne Farmer Performs with Ventriloquist Terry Fator on 'AGT' Finale! (Video)

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 10:54 pm

Salma Hayek Donates $100K to Mexico Earthquake Victims

Salma Hayek is giving back her home country after they suffered a massive natural disaster.

The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (September 20) to announce that she has made a $100,0000 donation to the earthquake relief efforts in Mexico after it was rocked by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake the day before.

“I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude and it’s horrific,” Salma says in the below video. “I am starting a Crowdrise to try to raise money to help families who are going through this nightmare right now in Mexico.”

Watch her post below.
