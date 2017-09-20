Selena Gomez & Timothee Chalamet Brave the Rain For Woody Allen Movie

Selena Gomez is back on the set of her upcoming Woody Allen film!

The 25-year-old actress and musician was spotted once again filming scenes in the rain on Tuesday (September 20) in New York City.

Selena was joined on set by her co-star Timothee Chalamet.

The duo looked like they were having a conversation while standing the the pouring rain, as Selena held onto quite a few large bags.

Yesterday, Selena was photographed as she filmed a scene in the rain where she ran across a busy NYC street.

Not much is known about the film but the untitled project also stars Elle Fanning and Jude Law, and will be released sometime next year.