Top Stories
Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October!

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October!

Emma Stone Had a Funny Photo Fail in Picture with Hillary Clinton!

Emma Stone Had a Funny Photo Fail in Picture with Hillary Clinton!

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 9:42 pm

Shania Twain Performs with Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey on 'AGT' Finale (Video)

Shania Twain Performs with Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey on 'AGT' Finale (Video)

Shania Twain joins Mandy Harvey on stage for a touching performance during the finale of America’s Got Talent at the Dolby Theater on Wednesday (September 20) in Hollywood.

The country singer sang her classic song “You’re Still the One” alongside Mandy, a deaf singer who lost her hearing over ten years ago and had to teach herself how to sing again without being able to hear.

Shania then segued into a performance of her new song “Life’s About to Get Good.” You’ll be able to see her perform live when she goes on tour next year!


Mandy Harvey and Shania Twain Perform A Moving Duet
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Mandy Harvey, Shania Twain

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • New mom Serena Williams pens heartfelt letter to her mom - TMZ
  • An original Dance Moms teen will not be returning next season - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes takes on new drama in RHOA season 10 trailer - TooFab
  • President Trump is slamming the Emmys - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal is celebrating a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr