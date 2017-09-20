Shania Twain Performs with Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey on 'AGT' Finale (Video)

Shania Twain joins Mandy Harvey on stage for a touching performance during the finale of America’s Got Talent at the Dolby Theater on Wednesday (September 20) in Hollywood.

The country singer sang her classic song “You’re Still the One” alongside Mandy, a deaf singer who lost her hearing over ten years ago and had to teach herself how to sing again without being able to hear.

Shania then segued into a performance of her new song “Life’s About to Get Good.” You’ll be able to see her perform live when she goes on tour next year!



Mandy Harvey and Shania Twain Perform A Moving Duet