Sterling K. Brown Discusses His Emmys Acceptance Speech Being Cut Off

Sterling K. Brown takes the cover of Variety‘s new issue after his historic Emmy win over the weekend!

Here’s what the 41-year-old This Is Us star had to share with the mag:

On his acceptance speech being cut off: “I knew it was a little long.”

On This Is Us season 2: “We were happy with what we saw. The relationships are there; the beautiful struggle of humanity is there. People just trying to make the best out of a crazy life is there. So folks who are fans, I don’t think we’re going to lose anybody.”

On opportunities for black actors: “You have to have the roles and the opportunities, but you have to have the people in that writers’ room, the creative minds behind it, to make it worthy of the consideration. To paraphrase Nate Dogg, ‘It ain’t no fun if the homies can’t have none.’ I look forward to seeing other brothers step up on that stage. And hopefully myself as well.”

