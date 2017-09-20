Taylor Swift Goes Behind-the-Scenes of the 'LWYMMD' Video - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift is taking fans behind-the-scenes of one of the coolest parts of her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video!

In a new video, the 27-year-old entertainer shows just how the “Taylor mountain” scene came together and it involved a lot of girls who look just like her!

“Okay, this is the trippiest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Seeing all of them together is the weirdest feeling, but it’s awesome. It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s the phase I went through when I was 16 but a girl is wearing it who looks just like me,’” Taylor said in the vid.

Taylor also showed how the fight scenes came together and how she “fell” off the mountain.

Check out the entire video below…