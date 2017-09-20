Top Stories
Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October!

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October!

Emma Stone Had a Funny Photo Fail in Picture with Hillary Clinton!

Emma Stone Had a Funny Photo Fail in Picture with Hillary Clinton!

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 12:47 pm

Taylor Swift Goes Behind-the-Scenes of the 'LWYMMD' Video - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift Goes Behind-the-Scenes of the 'LWYMMD' Video - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift is taking fans behind-the-scenes of one of the coolest parts of her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video!

In a new video, the 27-year-old entertainer shows just how the “Taylor mountain” scene came together and it involved a lot of girls who look just like her!

“Okay, this is the trippiest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Seeing all of them together is the weirdest feeling, but it’s awesome. It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s the phase I went through when I was 16 but a girl is wearing it who looks just like me,’” Taylor said in the vid.

Taylor also showed how the fight scenes came together and how she “fell” off the mountain.

Check out the entire video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • New mom Serena Williams pens heartfelt letter to her mom - TMZ
  • An original Dance Moms teen will not be returning next season - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes takes on new drama in RHOA season 10 trailer - TooFab
  • President Trump is slamming the Emmys - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal is celebrating a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr